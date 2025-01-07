State opera criticism
Princess Turandot slaughters princes again!
Puccini's classic "Turandot" celebrated its revival at the Vienna State Opera with the Russian Elena Pankratova in the role of the Chinese princess. Conclusion: a sovereign repertoire evening!
Turandot, the "ice-belted princess" and butcher of princes, asks her deadly questions again at the Staatsoper: Elena Pankratova dominates the Puccini revival in Claus Guth's ambivalent production, which has been turned into a psychodrama with a North Korean flair. A competition of great voices! Pankratova is a Turandot with a giant organ-like soprano. She effortlessly covers the orchestra in the aria "In questa regia" and the riddle scene. Her voice is ice-cold and sharp, but she fails to convey the trembling and fear of losing to Prince Calaf.
She finds her way to warm, luminous piano passages in Act 3. Selene Zanetti's melodious soprano is convincing in her Liù debut: the high notes are powerful, but the emotions seem a little less differentiated. The US tenor Michael Fabiano was also convincing as Calaf: his clear voice with enormous energy, presence and high polish was captivating. The rest of the cast, above all Martin Hässler, Carlos Osuna & Hiroshi Amako (Ping, Pang, Pong), were reliable. Carlo Rizzi on the podium appreciates huge orchestral discharges. He maintains high tension with aplomb. Cheers!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.