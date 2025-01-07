Vorteilswelt
State opera criticism

Princess Turandot slaughters princes again!

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 16:01

Puccini's classic "Turandot" celebrated its revival at the Vienna State Opera with the Russian Elena Pankratova in the role of the Chinese princess. Conclusion: a sovereign repertoire evening!

Turandot, the "ice-belted princess" and butcher of princes, asks her deadly questions again at the Staatsoper: Elena Pankratova dominates the Puccini revival in Claus Guth's ambivalent production, which has been turned into a psychodrama with a North Korean flair. A competition of great voices! Pankratova is a Turandot with a giant organ-like soprano. She effortlessly covers the orchestra in the aria "In questa regia" and the riddle scene. Her voice is ice-cold and sharp, but she fails to convey the trembling and fear of losing to Prince Calaf.

Carlos Osuna (Pang), Martin Hässler (Ping), Hiroshi Amako (Pong) and Michael Fabiano (Calaf) (Bild: © Wiener Staatsoper / Michael Pöhn)
Carlos Osuna (Pang), Martin Hässler (Ping), Hiroshi Amako (Pong) and Michael Fabiano (Calaf)
(Bild: © Wiener Staatsoper / Michael Pöhn)
Michael Fabiano (Calaf) and ensemble (Bild: © Wiener Staatsoper / Michael Pöhn)
Michael Fabiano (Calaf) and ensemble
(Bild: © Wiener Staatsoper / Michael Pöhn)
Elena Pankratova as the acclaimed Turandot (Bild: © Wiener Staatsoper / Michael Pöhn)
Elena Pankratova as the acclaimed Turandot
(Bild: © Wiener Staatsoper / Michael Pöhn)

She finds her way to warm, luminous piano passages in Act 3. Selene Zanetti's melodious soprano is convincing in her Liù debut: the high notes are powerful, but the emotions seem a little less differentiated. The US tenor Michael Fabiano was also convincing as Calaf: his clear voice with enormous energy, presence and high polish was captivating. The rest of the cast, above all Martin Hässler, Carlos Osuna & Hiroshi Amako (Ping, Pang, Pong), were reliable. Carlo Rizzi on the podium appreciates huge orchestral discharges. He maintains high tension with aplomb. Cheers!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dr. Karl-Heinz Roschitz
Dr. Karl-Heinz Roschitz
Folgen Sie uns auf