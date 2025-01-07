Princess Turandot slaughters princes again!

Turandot, the "ice-belted princess" and butcher of princes, asks her deadly questions again at the Staatsoper: Elena Pankratova dominates the Puccini revival in Claus Guth's ambivalent production, which has been turned into a psychodrama with a North Korean flair. A competition of great voices! Pankratova is a Turandot with a giant organ-like soprano. She effortlessly covers the orchestra in the aria "In questa regia" and the riddle scene. Her voice is ice-cold and sharp, but she fails to convey the trembling and fear of losing to Prince Calaf.