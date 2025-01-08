“DaVinci Xi” helps out in the operating theater in Lienz

However, the BKH Lienz can rule out the possibility that only the machine will carry out operations from now on: "The patient will continue to be operated on by a human, the robot will only help us to carry out our movements in a minimally invasive and very precise manner," explains Hubert Volgger, Head of the Urology Department. It is hoped that the computer-assisted control will result in less blood loss, less tissue damage, smaller scars and faster recovery times.