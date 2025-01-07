Investment offensive
State invests 190 million in construction projects
The Vorarlberg state government wants to counter the recession in 2025 with "strong investments in important infrastructure projects" and boost the local economy.
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and State Governor Christof Bitschi jointly presented the most important infrastructure projects for the current year in the press foyer on Tuesday. Despite budgetary bottlenecks, the motto is "chop instead of chop" and the state government hopes that the investment offensive will provide important impetus for Vorarlberg as a business location. A whopping 190 million euros will be invested in building and road construction projects - 111 million euros are earmarked for road construction and 81.5 million euros for building construction.
From the building construction budget, 52.9 million euros have been reserved for the state hospitals, including the construction of the new child and adolescent psychiatric ward, which is due to start in spring. 16.3 million euros will flow into educational institutions such as the University of Applied Sciences and the Bregenz Vocational School. Wallner emphasized that all of these construction measures are also aimed at ensuring the best possible care and taking measures to combat the shortage of skilled workers.
In road construction, in addition to the Feldkirch city tunnel (29 million euros), investments will primarily be made in the renovation of several bridges. According to estimates, 81 percent of the investment sum will remain in Vorarlberg, with only three percent going abroad. "A sustainable infrastructure to relieve traffic congestion and in the areas of health and education is the foundation for a strong location. At the same time, we are making a contribution to boosting the economy and creating and maintaining jobs," said Governor Wallner.
