State invests 190 million in construction projects

In road construction, in addition to the Feldkirch city tunnel (29 million euros), investments will primarily be made in the renovation of several bridges. According to estimates, 81 percent of the investment sum will remain in Vorarlberg, with only three percent going abroad. "A sustainable infrastructure to relieve traffic congestion and in the areas of health and education is the foundation for a strong location. At the same time, we are making a contribution to boosting the economy and creating and maintaining jobs," said Governor Wallner.