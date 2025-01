“Why does my child always have a cold?”

Dr. Stefan Edlinger, ENT specialist, Medizin am Markt medical center in Vienna: " If you have a child who attends kindergarten and is constantly sniffling, you should also consider enlarged tonsils, so-called adenoid vegetations, in addition to the usual colds. Regular contact with other children increases the risk of infections (the immune system has to "learn" first), while adenoid vegetations can exacerbate symptoms such as persistent colds.