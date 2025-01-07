Andreas Mölzer
“Nehammer simple political mind”
The current political upheavals in Austria took center stage in the current TV duel between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer. The focus was on Herbert Kickl as the possible new chancellor and Christian Stocker as his probable vice-chancellor. Sebastian Kurz's 'no' to a return to politics and the events surrounding SPÖ leader Andreas Babler were also discussed.
The duel began with the question of why Alexander van der Bellen has now given Herbert Kickl the task of forming the government, which he initially did not want to give him. Andreas Mölzer: "The Federal President has produced many empty kilometers." Eva Glawischnig was also surprised that Beate Meinl-Reisinger triggered the domino effect of the last few days by pulling out of the three-party coalition negotiations on Friday: "In view of her statements, I would have thought she wanted to join the government at any price." Mölzer: "Women are often tougher in political negotiations than people think. I now almost have a certain respect for her."
After that, things went from strength to strength at the weekend. Glawischnig: "Nehammer's resignation on Saturday was an absolute act of desperation on his part." Mölzer, adding: "Nehammer was a simple political mind." The appointment of ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker as interim chairman of the ÖVP also leaves people puzzled. This is also because Stocker had recently heavily criticized Kickl, but is now even being considered as vice-chancellor in an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition. Glawischnig: "This double somersault backwards is absolutely astonishing. Stocker is someone who has given everyone a cunt. This is now the ÖVP's last stand."
Sky Shield will be overturned
Who will make it to the top in the FPÖ alongside Kickl? Mölzer: "Arnold Schiefer has great economic expertise. Or Ms Kolm, for example." Thematically, however, there are still some open questions. Glawischnig, offensive: "Foreigners are now responsible for every problem on earth. But we need many new skilled workers." Mölzer, laconically: "But we don't need Syrian doctors. We need Lower Austrian doctors!" The European defense initiative Sky Shield was also a topic. Mölzer, strictly: "Sky Shield will be buried a thousand percent. This is actually a NATO project."
Kurz comeback failed for the time being
Why did Sebastian Kurz cancel a return to politics? On the one hand, because of the results of a recent survey conducted by IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer for the Kronen Zeitung, which he could not see. But there was another reason. Glawischnig: "Kurz is a strategist. If he really wanted to return, he would do it very differently. With a master plan and with the help of the federal states." Mölzer added: "The pending court case on the Beinschab tool would overshadow his entire reign. That's why he's not doing it now."
