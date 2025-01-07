“Nehammer simple political mind”

The duel began with the question of why Alexander van der Bellen has now given Herbert Kickl the task of forming the government, which he initially did not want to give him. Andreas Mölzer: "The Federal President has produced many empty kilometers." Eva Glawischnig was also surprised that Beate Meinl-Reisinger triggered the domino effect of the last few days by pulling out of the three-party coalition negotiations on Friday: "In view of her statements, I would have thought she wanted to join the government at any price." Mölzer: "Women are often tougher in political negotiations than people think. I now almost have a certain respect for her."