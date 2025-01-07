Hummer: “There are very clear red lines for us”

The renovation bonus and the get-out-of-gas-and-oil subsidy expired in the last few weeks of the year - the outcry was sometimes huge. If Doris Hummer has her way, the new federal government should either no longer issue subsidies like these in future or scrutinize them very critically. "If individual topics and technologies are subsidized, this leads to an increase in the cost of the technology and to a bottleneck - that's not smart," says the President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. As chairwoman of the 18,000-member Economic Association in Upper Austria, which in turn is a sub-organization of the ÖVP, Hummer spoke plainly on Tuesday morning about...