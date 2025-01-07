Movies announced
Sony brings “Horizon Zero Dawn” to the big screen
Sony has big Hollywood plans for its successful game franchises. The PlayStation 5 manufacturer announced a series of new spin-offs for the big screen at the CES electronics trade fair in Las Vegas, including versions of "Helldivers 2" and "Horizon Zero Dawn" as well as an anime spin-off of "Ghost of Tsushima".
"Horizon Zero Dawn", a game about fighting giant robot monsters that have taken over the Earth, is to be brought to the big screen as part of a partnership between PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures, Sony announced at its CES press conference on Monday. The film adaptation of the shooter "Helldivers 2" will be produced by Sony Pictures, according to a report by "Kotaku". There is no expected release date yet for either film.
Sony has also announced that "Ghost of Tsushima" will receive an anime series called "Legends". It will be produced for the streaming service Crunchyroll by Aniplex, the studio behind "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", and directed by Takanobu Mizuno, known for "Star Wars: Visions - The Duel". However, "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" is not due to be released until 2027. In the meantime, the sequel to the 2020 game, "Ghost of Yotei", will be released for PS5 at the end of this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.