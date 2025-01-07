Sony brings “Horizon Zero Dawn” to the big screen

Sony has also announced that "Ghost of Tsushima" will receive an anime series called "Legends". It will be produced for the streaming service Crunchyroll by Aniplex, the studio behind "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", and directed by Takanobu Mizuno, known for "Star Wars: Visions - The Duel". However, "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" is not due to be released until 2027. In the meantime, the sequel to the 2020 game, "Ghost of Yotei", will be released for PS5 at the end of this year.