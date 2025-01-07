Vorteilswelt
Movies announced

Sony brings “Horizon Zero Dawn” to the big screen

07.01.2025 12:54

Sony has big Hollywood plans for its successful game franchises. The PlayStation 5 manufacturer announced a series of new spin-offs for the big screen at the CES electronics trade fair in Las Vegas, including versions of "Helldivers 2" and "Horizon Zero Dawn" as well as an anime spin-off of "Ghost of Tsushima".

0 Kommentare

"Horizon Zero Dawn", a game about fighting giant robot monsters that have taken over the Earth, is to be brought to the big screen as part of a partnership between PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures, Sony announced at its CES press conference on Monday. The film adaptation of the shooter "Helldivers 2" will be produced by Sony Pictures, according to a report by "Kotaku". There is no expected release date yet for either film.

Sony has also announced that "Ghost of Tsushima" will receive an anime series called "Legends". It will be produced for the streaming service Crunchyroll by Aniplex, the studio behind "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", and directed by Takanobu Mizuno, known for "Star Wars: Visions - The Duel". However, "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" is not due to be released until 2027. In the meantime, the sequel to the 2020 game, "Ghost of Yotei", will be released for PS5 at the end of this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

