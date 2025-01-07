After being dropped by the DFB
Mega deal official! Adidas joins Formula 1
Adidas' new mega-deal is now official following the German national soccer team's demise: the sporting goods manufacturer will sponsor Mercedes in Formula 1!
There have been rumors since the summer, but now the cat is out of the bag: Mercedes announces "a multi-year partnership" with Adidas. "Our partnership with Adidas is a clear commitment from our team as we begin to write our next chapter. Adidas is an iconic brand that not only shares our commitment to excellence, but also to style and elegance," says Team Principal Toto Wolff.
This means that Puma and Tommy Hilfiger are no longer part of the Mercedes team. Adidas will be the new supplier. "A comprehensive collection of clothing, shoes and accessories for the entire team and its fan base" is planned for 2025.
"We are delighted to be returning to the world of motorsport," explains Björn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, adding that the company is "very proud" to be working with "one of the most successful teams of all time" with immediate effect.
Adidas' 70-year partnership with the DFB ends in 2026. Competitor Nike will become the kit supplier of the German footballers from 2027. Adidas has now found a top-class replacement in the Mercedes Formula 1 team. The first Adidas/Mercedes collection for the new season is to be presented as early as February.
