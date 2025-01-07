Christmas sweetened
Mega tip! Musician moves barmaid to tears
She will never forget this Christmas!
Instead of spending Christmas Eve with her little daughter, a single mother had to work as a bartender. US musician Post Malone (29) suddenly turned up there, created a great atmosphere - and sweetened the American's holiday with a mega tip.
According to the woman, Post Malone sweetened Christmas for the bartender in Houston. "When I went to work at Christmas, I was so sad that I had to leave my little girl behind," the single mother told the music magazine "Music Mayhem". During her shift, Post Malone (29) unexpectedly turned up with friends.
"That lifted the mood in the whole bar. It was great to see everyone so happy," said the bartender. The rapper and his companions stayed until the early hours of the morning.
When Post Malone wanted to pay, it turned out that bar visitors and friends had paid for all his drinks. Post Malone asked the bartender for a bill anyway so that he could leave a tip.
"I immediately burst into tears"
When the 36-year-old then got her hands on the bill, she saw The rapper had left a tip of 20,000 dollars (around 19,182 euros). "I immediately burst into tears," she recalls. She thanked the musician. The money had brought her some relief, she continued. She now wanted to save up to start her own business.
