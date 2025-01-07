Tyrolean travel company with 116 employees goes bankrupt

"Multiple crises" reason for bankruptcy

The reason given for the insolvency was that the "multiple crises" of recent years - Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and inflation - had hit the travel industry hard. "Despite extensive countermeasures and repeated positive trends in recent years, an analysis of the results for the current financial year at the end of fall 2024 showed that an application for restructuring proceedings was unavoidable," reports Creditreform, the association for the protection of creditors.