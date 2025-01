Salzburg Winter Festival 2024 with lower capacity utilization

The contemporary circus festival Winterfest takes stock after 73 performances: compared to the previous year, the event series recorded an increase in audience numbers (around 28,500 people). However, the overall occupancy rate fell by eight percent to 86 percent compared to 2023. This was due to the fact that more seats could be offered in 2024 thanks to a special round circus tent. Winterfest boss Robert Seguin was satisfied with the result achieved.