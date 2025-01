Sentencing for Trump to be announced before inauguration

Convicted felon becomes US president for the first time

This is the first time that a former or current US president has been convicted of a criminal offense. In this case, he would actually face a prison sentence. However, Judge Merchan has indicated that he does not intend to send Trump to prison. A conviction without a prison sentence, fine or probation is "the most practicable solution" in view of Trump's imminent assumption of office, he explained last week.