On a private forest path
Aggressive mountain biker attacked family
During a family hike, a father spoke words of warning to a mountain biker who was riding on a private road where riding is prohibited. He should not have done that. Because the cyclist went completely berserk. Result: two minor injuries.
At around 3.10 p.m. on Monday, a confrontation took place on a private forest path in Brixlegg (Tyrol) between a currently unknown e-biker and a family who were riding along this path.
The 51-year-old father pointed out the private path and the driving ban to the e-biker, whereupon the man reacted aggressively. The e-biker then approached the father of the family with a raised fist. The 17-year-old son came to his father's aid and tried to stop the attack.
Son was also pulled to the ground
The son was then also grabbed by the aggressive man and pulled to the ground. While the 51-year-old called the police, the e-biker fled in the direction of the Silberbergalm. The 51-year-old and the 17-year-old were slightly injured in the scuffle.
Description of the unknown e-biker:
Approx. 50-70 years old, conspicuous red bicycle helmet, turquoise sunglasses with dark lenses, yellow jersey and gray-black sports sweatshirt over it, black long bicycle pants, black hydration pack
Description of the bike:
Monster sticker on the frame near the suspension fork
Please contact the Kramsach police (059133 / 7213) with any useful information to clarify the facts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.