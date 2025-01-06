Vorteilswelt
On a private forest path

Aggressive mountain biker attacked family

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 21:30

During a family hike, a father spoke words of warning to a mountain biker who was riding on a private road where riding is prohibited. He should not have done that. Because the cyclist went completely berserk. Result: two minor injuries. 

0 Kommentare

At around 3.10 p.m. on Monday, a confrontation took place on a private forest path in Brixlegg (Tyrol) between a currently unknown e-biker and a family who were riding along this path.

The 51-year-old father pointed out the private path and the driving ban to the e-biker, whereupon the man reacted aggressively. The e-biker then approached the father of the family with a raised fist. The 17-year-old son came to his father's aid and tried to stop the attack.

Son was also pulled to the ground
The son was then also grabbed by the aggressive man and pulled to the ground. While the 51-year-old called the police, the e-biker fled in the direction of the Silberbergalm. The 51-year-old and the 17-year-old were slightly injured in the scuffle.

Description of the unknown e-biker: 

Approx. 50-70 years old, conspicuous red bicycle helmet, turquoise sunglasses with dark lenses, yellow jersey and gray-black sports sweatshirt over it, black long bicycle pants, black hydration pack

Description of the bike: 

Monster sticker on the frame near the suspension fork

Please contact the Kramsach police (059133 / 7213) with any useful information to clarify the facts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

