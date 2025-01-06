What they now say about the blue-black alliance

Karl Mahrer (ÖVP): "The People's Party has tried everything in recent weeks to reach an agreement with the SPÖ and NEOS. This has now failed due to Mr. Babler's tax fantasies, which would have primarily affected top performers and the middle class in Austria. I will keep a close eye on the Federal President's decisions and subsequent talks at federal level and concentrate fully on my political work in Vienna. Because in Vienna we have to solve major problems in education, integration and security."

Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS): "I am convinced that we now need a stable government. I expect the ÖVP not to give in on important issues such as the pro-European orientation and the protection of Austria, for example through the Sky Shield. I would be positively surprised if bold reforms created scope for our schools and kindergartens."