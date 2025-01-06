Viennese party leaders
What they now say about the blue-black alliance
The domestic political landscape has been turned upside down in just a few hours. Vienna is severely affected. This is what the party leaders say.
The Viennese will be going to the polls in just a few months. Last weekend will also have a serious impact on the Viennese election campaign. Regardless of when the potential blue-black government is formed, it will not get much time off. It will depend on its initial successes or failures how easy it will be for the Vienna SPÖ to mobilize its supporters, or whether the FPÖ or ÖVP will ride a wave of success. Vienna is therefore keeping a very close eye on what is happening in the federal government. What do the Viennese party leaders and the party leader say about the current developments?
96 days
The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS negotiated for almost three months - then the coalition collapsed. The pressure on the blue and black parties is not getting any less now.
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig expressed his disappointment after negotiations broke down. Ludwig: "Karl Nehammer had always refused to be a stooge for a Chancellor Kickl. However, following the breakdown of the coalition negotiations with the SPÖ, this is exactly the scenario that is threatening. Our republic is now at a crossroads. My task in Vienna will be to do everything in my power to ensure that we continue to live in a city where people live together and where everyone looks out for each other. We leave no one behind here! Because we in Vienna are taking a different path. In these dramatic times, it is necessary to find clear words. Anyone who makes themselves a stooge for an FPÖ Federal Chancellor is responsible for what happens afterwards!"
Criticism of Mikl-Leitner
Fierce criticism of Johanna Mikl-Leitner, governor of Lower Austria. She had inadvertently proclaimed the "fight against Islam" - but meant political Islam. An SPÖ district councillor from Favoriten has therefore submitted a statement of facts.
Dominik Nepp (FPÖ): The Vienna Freedom Party does not wish to comment on current developments. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and Neo-VP leader Christian Stocker will now have their say. What is certain is that the rather cool relationship between the Vienna FPÖ and the federal Freedom Party around Kickl makes a Minister Dominik Nepp rather unlikely. It will also be interesting to see how the Blue Party can come to terms with the Mahrer People's Party in the city. Shortly after Nehammer's resignation, they have already called for the head of Vienna's VP leader Karl Mahrer. FPÖ state party secretary Lukas Brucker not very charming: "Kickl-hater Mahrer must also resign!"
Karl Mahrer (ÖVP): "The People's Party has tried everything in recent weeks to reach an agreement with the SPÖ and NEOS. This has now failed due to Mr. Babler's tax fantasies, which would have primarily affected top performers and the middle class in Austria. I will keep a close eye on the Federal President's decisions and subsequent talks at federal level and concentrate fully on my political work in Vienna. Because in Vienna we have to solve major problems in education, integration and security."
Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS): "I am convinced that we now need a stable government. I expect the ÖVP not to give in on important issues such as the pro-European orientation and the protection of Austria, for example through the Sky Shield. I would be positively surprised if bold reforms created scope for our schools and kindergartens."
Judith Pühringer (Greens): "If blue-black comes, that will be very bad news for the people of Austria. Wherever the FPÖ and ÖVP make common cause, social benefits will be cut, nature conservation will be reduced and new roads will be built on greenfield sites. The FPÖ is an extreme right-wing, anti-European party that stands for division and is worryingly close to Putin. The fact that the ÖVP now wants to form a coalition with Kickl after all, despite all its promises, is nothing more than unscrupulous voter deception. The ÖVP pretended to be a firewall against the right-wing extremists, only to now give these very arsonists the robber's ladder to the chancellorship. The Vienna ÖVP will also have to explain itself, as it had always ruled out a coalition with Kickl. In view of the upcoming elections in Vienna, this clearly shows what the ÖVP stands for. With blue-black in sight, it is once again clear how irresponsibly the previously negotiating parties ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have acted. They would have had it in their hands to prevent a right-wing extremist from becoming Chancellor. Five years ago, the Greens deliberately made compromises in the face of a similar threat and took on government responsibility."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
