Former Chancellor Kurz believed that after Karl Nehammer's resignation he could ride into the ÖVP and the government with his old team including Elli Köstinger as Vice-Chancellor (as Susanne Riess-Passer once did for the FPÖ under Jörg Haider), when a "Krone" poll confirmed the skepticism of many ÖVP bigwigs: The former Wunderwuzzi does not have the charisma of yesteryear - at least at present.