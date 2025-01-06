LASK starts spring mission with training camp

The picture was similar at TSV Hartberg, who start the spring in eighth place in the table and will be practising in Catez (SLO) from 16 to 24 January. The most prominent changes concern the coaching team. Match analyst Christoph Glashüttner and athletics coach Kevin Maritschnegg moved to league leaders Sturm Graz, while the contract with assistant coach Christian Gratzei was terminated at his own request. The new assistant to Manfred Schmid will be Scotsman Mark McCormick, most recently with SV Ried and known to Schmid from his time at Vienna Austria. The same applies to the new athletics coach Martin Mayer.