Victory against Denmark! Neumayer in the second round

In the first set, Neumayer, who is ranked 216th in the world, missed two break points at 5:5 against Möller, who is ranked 59 positions above him, and finally lost 5:7 in the tie-break. In the second set, the 22-year-old gave up his service at 2:3, but he turned the set around with two breaks in a row. The decision was dramatic. Neumayer first broke the Dane to 5:4, then missed four match points on his own serve and then had to fend off a break point. After 2:29 hours, the Austrian converted his fifth match point.