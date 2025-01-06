"He dares to do it"
Following the meeting with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen commented on the next steps on Monday. He will entrust FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with the task of forming a government.
"One of the most important tasks of the Federal President is to ensure that the country has a federal government," explained Van der Bellen in the statement. This would require a majority of more than 50 percent in the National Council - and two of the three larger parties would have to form a coalition.
As the ÖVP has revised its "categorical no" to a coalition with the FPÖ, a "new situation" has opened up. The economic situation was difficult, the President explained. In the conversation that Van der Bellen had with Kickl in the late morning, he said that the FPÖ leader was confident that he could take on these tasks. He had therefore instructed Kickl to conduct coalition negotiations with the ÖVP.
Surprising turnaround in negotiations
More than three months after the National Council elections, the NEOS surprisingly announced on 3 January that they were pulling out of the coalition negotiations. Just one day later, the ÖVP broke off negotiations with the SPÖ and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer announced his resignation.
Turquoise-blue coalition draws closer
On Sunday, Van der Bellen declared that he would invite FPÖ leader Kickl to talks. "The voices ruling out cooperation between the ÖVP and Herbert Kickl's FPÖ have become quieter," the Federal President explained this step. The new acting leader of the ÖVP, Christian Stocker, has already expressed his openness to a coalition with the FPÖ.
