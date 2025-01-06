As the ÖVP has revised its "categorical no" to a coalition with the FPÖ, a "new situation" has opened up. The economic situation was difficult, the President explained. In the conversation that Van der Bellen had with Kickl in the late morning, he said that the FPÖ leader was confident that he could take on these tasks. He had therefore instructed Kickl to conduct coalition negotiations with the ÖVP.