FIS boss wants to revolutionize the Ski Jumping World Cup

... Consequences of the merger:

A significant increase in women's competitions is desirable. A new format is also possible. The world is turning faster and faster. Now is probably the time and we have a great opportunity to think about the evolution of our formats. The normal jumps are a hot topic. When we combine men and women, the focus is on large hills. It will be difficult to keep normal hills in the calendar. However, we are aware that these are necessary for the younger generations. We therefore want to come up with something innovative for the juniors and support the organizations.