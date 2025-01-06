"Only" 15 degrees
“Cold snap”: many Thais have to wear sweaters
Bangkok is normally known for its relentless heat, but Thailand's capital is currently making headlines with rather chilly temperatures. Meteorologists are predicting lows of 15 degrees in the night and morning hours over the next few days.
In the Southeast Asian metropolis, this is practically a cold spell. Even if the daytime temperatures continue to rise to around 30 degrees, many Thais are out and about in unusual outfits - with thick sweaters, hoodies and woollen jackets.
Tourists still out and about in shorts
The tourists were a different story: many Thailand vacationers were happy about the morning freshness. For them, the temperatures were still high enough for shorts and summer dresses. In parts of northern Thailand, however, it was so cold in the mountain regions that it even froze in places. This was due to a cold air mass over parts of Thailand and the South China Sea.
High heat from March
The winter months of December and January are generally considered to be the most pleasant in the kingdom. According to experts, the cool temperatures are expected to last for another two weeks or so. A kind of calm before the storm: from February at the latest, temperatures generally rise continuously.
The highest temperatures are then reached between March and May. Last year, they were particularly high: during a heatwave that lasted for weeks, the authorities urged the population to stay indoors as much as possible. Nevertheless, dozens of people died due to the extreme temperatures, which felt like more than 50 degrees.
