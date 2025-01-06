Golden Globes 2025
The best looks – who glittered the most?
The Golden Globes 2025 once again provided the perfect stage for glamor, glitz and impressive styles!
While many stars sparkled in classic gowns, Kate Winslet in an elegant trouser suit and Pamela Anderson, who made a natural appearance without make-up, were the main talking points.
And the men also demonstrated their fashion sense this year. And who is your favorite?
Classic outfits
The big winners of the evening, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña, opted for classic outfits. Moore, who won her first Golden Globe, wore a champagne-colored gown by Armani Privé. Saldaña, who won Best Supporting Actress, sparkled in a black sequin Saint Laurent gown with a train.
Sustainability can be so beautiful!
Cate Blanchett wore a Louis Vuitton dress that she had already shown at the Cannes Film Festival. A real statement: sustainability can be so beautiful!
Vintage dreams of young superstars
A real wow moment: pop icon and actress Ariana Grande appeared in a butter yellow Givenchy couture dress from 1966! The retro look exuded timeless elegance and catapulted us back to the golden era of fashion.
"Challengers" star Zendaya went vintage in a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown that stunned onlookers with its glamorous silhouette. Her stylist Law Roach revealed that the dress was a tribute to the legendary Joyce Bryant - a true pioneer of the 1940s nightclub scene.
The men: strong, stylish and a little bold
The men were also stylish and bold this year. First and foremost Timothée Chalamet: the young star opted for a modern look with a nostalgic touch: a narrow tie and a slim suit by Tom Ford. Daniel Craig and Eddie Redmayne also showed up in real must-see looks.
Cyrus extra "cool"
Who else caused a stir? Miley Cyrus showed up in a dress by Celine and kept putting on her sunglasses for the photographers to look really cool. Angelina Jolie, finally officially divorced, came with daughter Zahara. Margaret Qualley enchanted in Chanel and Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Here are the pictures to click through:
"Emilia Pérez" and "The Brutalist" big winners at the Globes
The musical thriller "Emilia Pérez" won the most awards at the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony, with honors in four categories, including best comedy and best musical. The second big winner at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills, California, was "The Brutalist" starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody ("The Pianist"): the film was honored in three categories, including Best Drama.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.