The best looks – who glittered the most?

"Emilia Pérez" and "The Brutalist" big winners at the Globes

The musical thriller "Emilia Pérez" won the most awards at the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony, with honors in four categories, including best comedy and best musical. The second big winner at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills, California, was "The Brutalist" starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody ("The Pianist"): the film was honored in three categories, including Best Drama.