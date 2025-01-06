Vorteilswelt
Golden Globes 2025

The best looks – who glittered the most?

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 10:50

The Golden Globes 2025 once again provided the perfect stage for glamor, glitz and impressive styles! 

0 Kommentare

While many stars sparkled in classic gowns, Kate Winslet in an elegant trouser suit and Pamela Anderson, who made a natural appearance without make-up, were the main talking points.

And the men also demonstrated their fashion sense this year. And who is your favorite?

Pamela Anderson in a gown by Oscar de la Renta and without make-up
Pamela Anderson in a gown by Oscar de la Renta and without make-up
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)
Kate Winslet in a trouser suit
Kate Winslet in a trouser suit
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)

Classic outfits
The big winners of the evening, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña, opted for classic outfits. Moore, who won her first Golden Globe, wore a champagne-colored gown by Armani Privé. Saldaña, who won Best Supporting Actress, sparkled in a black sequin Saint Laurent gown with a train.

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)
Demi Moore in Giorgio Armani Privé
Demi Moore in Giorgio Armani Privé
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)

Sustainability can be so beautiful!
Cate Blanchett wore a Louis Vuitton dress that she had already shown at the Cannes Film Festival. A real statement: sustainability can be so beautiful!

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)

Vintage dreams of young superstars
A real wow moment: pop icon and actress Ariana Grande appeared in a butter yellow Givenchy couture dress from 1966! The retro look exuded timeless elegance and catapulted us back to the golden era of fashion.

"Challengers" star Zendaya went vintage in a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown that stunned onlookers with its glamorous silhouette. Her stylist Law Roach revealed that the dress was a tribute to the legendary Joyce Bryant - a true pioneer of the 1940s nightclub scene.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the red carpet
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the red carpet
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)
Zendaya in Louis Vuitton
Zendaya in Louis Vuitton
(Bild: picturedesk.com/AMY SUSSMAN / AFP Getty)

The men: strong, stylish and a little bold
The men were also stylish and bold this year. First and foremost Timothée Chalamet: the young star opted for a modern look with a nostalgic touch: a narrow tie and a slim suit by Tom Ford. Daniel Craig and Eddie Redmayne also showed up in real must-see looks.

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford
Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford
(Bild: picturedesk.com/ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Daniel Craig in Armani
Daniel Craig in Armani
(Bild: picturedesk.com/ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Eddie Redmayne in Valentino
Eddie Redmayne in Valentino
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)

Cyrus extra "cool"
Who else caused a stir? Miley Cyrus showed up in a dress by Celine and kept putting on her sunglasses for the photographers to look really cool. Angelina Jolie, finally officially divorced, came with daughter Zahara. Margaret Qualley enchanted in Chanel and Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Here are the pictures to click through:

Miley Cyrus in Celine
Miley Cyrus in Celine
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)
Angelina Jolie in McQueen with daughter Zahara
Angelina Jolie in McQueen with daughter Zahara
(Bild: picturedesk.com/ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Elizabeth Goodenough / Everett Collection)
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Jordan Strauss / AP)

"Emilia Pérez" and "The Brutalist" big winners at the Globes
The musical thriller "Emilia Pérez" won the most awards at the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony, with honors in four categories, including best comedy and best musical. The second big winner at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills, California, was "The Brutalist" starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody ("The Pianist"): the film was honored in three categories, including Best Drama.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
