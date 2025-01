Storm in the USA: record snowfall expected

State of emergency in several states

Power was also cut in many places due to damaged power lines. According to the website Poweroutage.us, around 200,000 households in the affected states were without electricity. A state of emergency was declared in seven states - Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, Missouri, Maryland and parts of New Jersey. For several million people, the weather service also warned of blizzards - the name given in the USA to severe snowstorms with sharp drops in temperature.