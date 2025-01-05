Raimann’s Colts win last game of the season

Play-off would have been possible

Indianapolis ended the season with a record of 8-9 wins. With a ninth win, the play-offs would have been within reach. Instead, the team missed out on the knockout phase for the fourth time in a row. Raimann must continue to wait for his first play-off appearance after three NFL seasons. His rookie contract with the Colts runs for one more season. After that, a big payday could be waiting for the 27-year-old Viennese.