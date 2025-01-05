NFL
Raimann’s Colts win last game of the season
The Indianapolis Colts with Austria's professional Bernhard Raimann have won their last game of the season in the National Football League (NFL).
The Colts, who had already bowed out of the play-off race one round before the end of the basic round, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were also disappointing last season, 26-23 at home after overtime on Sunday. Offensive tackle Raimann protected backup quarterback Joe Flacco.
Play-off would have been possible
Indianapolis ended the season with a record of 8-9 wins. With a ninth win, the play-offs would have been within reach. Instead, the team missed out on the knockout phase for the fourth time in a row. Raimann must continue to wait for his first play-off appearance after three NFL seasons. His rookie contract with the Colts runs for one more season. After that, a big payday could be waiting for the 27-year-old Viennese.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the penultimate remaining play-off ticket with a 27-19 home win against the New Orleans Saints. The division rival Atlanta Falcons would have needed a defeat by Tampa and a win of their own to overtake them, but lost to the Carolina Panthers 38-44 after overtime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
