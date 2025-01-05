Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NFL

Raimann’s Colts win last game of the season

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 22:58

The Indianapolis Colts with Austria's professional Bernhard Raimann have won their last game of the season in the National Football League (NFL).

0 Kommentare

The Colts, who had already bowed out of the play-off race one round before the end of the basic round, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were also disappointing last season, 26-23 at home after overtime on Sunday. Offensive tackle Raimann protected backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

Bernhard Raimann (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Bernhard Raimann
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

Play-off would have been possible
Indianapolis ended the season with a record of 8-9 wins. With a ninth win, the play-offs would have been within reach. Instead, the team missed out on the knockout phase for the fourth time in a row. Raimann must continue to wait for his first play-off appearance after three NFL seasons. His rookie contract with the Colts runs for one more season. After that, a big payday could be waiting for the 27-year-old Viennese.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the penultimate remaining play-off ticket with a 27-19 home win against the New Orleans Saints. The division rival Atlanta Falcons would have needed a defeat by Tampa and a win of their own to overtake them, but lost to the Carolina Panthers 38-44 after overtime.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf