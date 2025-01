1.28 million euros paid for tuna in Tokyo

Lucky charm for the new year

The Michelin-starred Onodera Group has thus paid the highest price at the auction in each of the past five years. The size and weight of the auctioned fish is roughly equivalent to that of a motorcycle. "The first tuna is something that is supposed to bring good luck," Onodera representative Shinji Nagao told journalists after the auction. "We wish that people will eat this and have a wonderful year," he added.