10 years after “Charlie Hebdo” terror threat high

In addition to Islamism, French counter-terrorism investigators are also concerned about right-wing extremism. In the past decade, they have opened 15 investigations into right-wing extremist plans of violence, four of which are still ongoing. One of them relates to the "projet Azur", a plan to overthrow the French government that became public in 2020. No investigations into right-wing terrorism were opened in 2024. However, the investigators say they remain "extremely vigilant", not least due to events in the USA and Germany.