"The King" turns 90

Elvis is alive! In a house near Lake Neusiedl

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 11:00

It's an impressive sight! The house of Susanne Mauser and her family in Weiden am See is a mirror image of Graceland, the estate of the eternal "King of Rock 'n' Roll". Hidden behind the walls are real treasures reminiscent of Elvis Presley. Now a birthday party is coming up.

0 Kommentare

Elvis Presley would have turned 90 on January 8. "He was more than just a musical genius. He was a source of inspiration and warmth for everyone." This is how "The King" is described by those who were close to him.

He remains unforgettable
On August 16, 1977, the idol of entire generations died at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of just 42. Three hours earlier, the star had been photographed by fans on the street - this last snapshot hangs in Susanne Mauser's family home.

"Elvis was coming home from the dentist, waving to people from the car," she says. Her favorite sentence is written under the picture frame: "42 years on this planet, but he will be here forever!" ("42 years on this planet, but he will be here forever!")

Music all day long 
Susanne Mauser was devastated by the news of his death. At the age of 12, she wrote a letter to Elvis' father - and received a reply from the USA. To this day, she cherishes an Elvis gold coin - given to her by her parents as an amulet. "I've listened to his music for as long as I can remember," says the Burgenland native.

Susanne Mauser collects rarities that remind her of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll".
Susanne Mauser collects rarities that remind her of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll".
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
The Burgenland native received the Elvis gold coin as an amulet from her parents when she was 12.
The Burgenland native received the Elvis gold coin as an amulet from her parents when she was 12.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Elvis used to listen to this radio. Instead of Graceland, it is now in Weiden am See.
Elvis used to listen to this radio. Instead of Graceland, it is now in Weiden am See.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Elvis wrote this letter in March 1961 before filming the movie "Blue Hawaii".
Elvis wrote this letter in March 1961 before filming the movie "Blue Hawaii".
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

The love for the incomparable songs of the "King" such as "Burning Love", "Suspicous Minds" & Co. will not change. The radio in the house in Weiden am See is always tuned to the Danish station "Always Elvis". Susanne Mauser: "If there's nothing on at home for once, I'm immediately asked what's going on?"

Elvis' radio at home
Speaking of radio: the nostalgic-look radio, which is safely stored in a glass box, belonged to Elvis. It once stood in Graceland. Susanne Mauser and her husband's house is modeled on the rock 'n' roll icon's estate down to the last detail: "We've been there several times and taken photos to recreate our house almost to scale in three years' time."

Radiating good vibes: The large Elvis kiss photo on the wall is one of the many special features.
Radiating good vibes: The large Elvis kiss photo on the wall is one of the many special features.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

The walls and shelves are adorned with collector's items, genuine rarities and auctioned originals. An oversized black and white photo shows the young Elvis with his lips formed into a kissing mouth. "When I come out of the bedroom and see the picture, I'm in a good mood," says Susanne Mauser.

Celebrating his birthday like the "King"
The family celebrates Elvis' 90th birthday with son Phillip Elvis (23) in Weiden am See. As every year, they prepare their own burgers. They are accompanied by the caffeinated soft drink Dr. Pepper and a peanut butter and banana sandwich - just the way Elvis liked it.

