Deadlines to be observed
A new election would hardly be possible before May
On Saturday evening, the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ finally broke down. There are now several scenarios as to how things could continue. Negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP or a new election are conceivable.
The question of whether Nehammer's announced resignation will open the door to the FPÖ is still unclear. Nehammer had ruled out entering into a coalition with the FPÖ under party leader Herbert Kickl. However, parts of his party, especially from the economic wing, are said not to be averse to the blue option. The SPÖ had always ruled out cooperation with the Freedom Party.
The FPÖ itself was cautious for the time being on Saturday evening. Both Nehammer and Babler and Van der Bellen had "failed", said leader Herbert Kickl. If no viable government is formed, new elections are on the cards, which would require some lead time.
Van der Bellen is under pressure to act.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
For example, an announcement by decree in the Federal Law Gazette and a resolution to dissolve the National Council are necessary. A simple majority is sufficient for dissolution. In order for the legislative period to be ended prematurely, President Alexander van der Bellen's notarization, a signature from the Chancellor and an announcement in the Federal Law Gazette are required.
Further deadlines must also be observed, such as for the appointment of the election commissioners and assessors as well as for the collection of declarations of support from the smaller parties.
A new election date before May is therefore difficult. For an election on April 27, the deadline would be February 4, for an election on the first weekend in May, February 11. The Council of Ministers would have to adopt the ordinance with the election date by these dates. The National Council would have to dissolve even earlier.
