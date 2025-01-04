Belgium pro dragged off plane in handcuffs

What happened? Omeonga explains in his statement: "On December 25, I was the victim of police brutality. During a flight between Rome and Tel Aviv, after boarding and taking my seat, a steward approached me because of an alleged problem with my documents and asked me to leave the plane. Confident that my documents were valid, I calmly asked him what the problem was. The police were called, I was handcuffed and forcibly removed from the plane."