Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scandalous scene in the video

Belgium pro dragged off plane in handcuffs

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 20:52

Belgian professional footballer Stephane Omeonga claims to have been the victim of police violence and racism. In a video on Instagram, the Israel legionnaire from Bnei Sachnin denounces the incident.

0 Kommentare

What happened? Omeonga explains in his statement: "On December 25, I was the victim of police brutality. During a flight between Rome and Tel Aviv, after boarding and taking my seat, a steward approached me because of an alleged problem with my documents and asked me to leave the plane. Confident that my documents were valid, I calmly asked him what the problem was. The police were called, I was handcuffed and forcibly removed from the plane."

Here is the video:

"They beat me"
But that was not all. According to Omeonga, there was a violent assault by the police: "When I left the plane and was out of sight of witnesses, the police violently threw me to the ground, they beat me and one of them pressed his knee against my head."

He was handcuffed and taken back inside the airport in a police van. Paramedics at the scene reported that he had refused medical treatment, which Omeonga denied. 

(Bild: AFP, instagram, krone.at-Grafik)
(Bild: AFP, instagram, krone.at-Grafik)

"Visible tip of the iceberg"
"That was completely wrong, I asked them to transport me in the ambulance for fear of what the police might do to me. I was then placed in a gray room, without food or water, and left in a state of complete humiliation for several hours."

What's more, a police officer filed a complaint against him. The reason: injuries that he is said to have inflicted on the officer, even though he was wearing handcuffs. 

Omeonga: "As a person and a father, I cannot tolerate any form of discrimination. This arrest is just the visible tip of the iceberg. Many people who look like me can't find work, have no access to housing or can't participate in the sports they love just because they are black." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf