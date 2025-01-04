Top atmosphere on day 1
The BigAir event made a brilliant comeback
The atmosphere could not have been better on the very first day of the mega event - it was possible to build on the success. Because 21 years ago, Klagenfurt experienced such a spectacle for the first time. With sensational jumps against the backdrop of the provincial capital.
Snow in the soccer stadium - hard to believe, but true! The fact that many fans had been eagerly awaiting the "Big Air" in Klagenfurt for months was clearly noticeable on the first day of the mega-event. Visitors scrambled for the best seats in front of the impressive ramp over which the winter athletes hurtled - "simply unique" for sports fans, as they told the "Krone". Astonished jubilation at the spectacular tricks of the freeski pros from all over the world, but also the anticipation of German hip-hop artist Finch and Italian DJ Gabry Ponte at the after-show party was palpable in the cauldron.
"I've never performed on a stage this high before," said Ponte in the "Krone" interview. The exuberant atmosphere on site was very reminiscent of the successful event on the Schleppealm over 20 years ago (see below) - the organizers of "Limited Events" were certainly able to build on this. You can still be there tomorrow!
It all started on 3 January 2004: visionary organizers, such as the then Villach brewery boss Johann Stockbauer, had put a lot of effort into the spectacular Schleppealm, the small but beautiful town ski area, where there was even a chairlift and a highly functional snowmaking system that year. A ski jump was conjured up in the middle of the hill; the festival around it took place in a tent city at the foot of the Alm; a festival that was legendary, but unfortunately was only repeated once.
The hill in the north-west of the state capital had and still has great potential. Shortly after the events, in-depth talks were held with well-known investors. However, official and political disagreements led to the end of the Schleppealm.
Repeated attempts to create a unique sports area close to the city also failed; most recently, Riedergarten boss Herbert Waldner tried to take up the idea.
In any case, memories of 2004 and 2006 show that a "Big Air" is much more than an impressive sporting event with top-class winter acrobatics, but a spectacle with many aspects; rousing music, good humor, winter fun, excitement, amazement. To be experienced tomorrow in the stadium.
