The BigAir event made a brilliant comeback

Snow in the soccer stadium - hard to believe, but true! The fact that many fans had been eagerly awaiting the "Big Air" in Klagenfurt for months was clearly noticeable on the first day of the mega-event. Visitors scrambled for the best seats in front of the impressive ramp over which the winter athletes hurtled - "simply unique" for sports fans, as they told the "Krone". Astonished jubilation at the spectacular tricks of the freeski pros from all over the world, but also the anticipation of German hip-hop artist Finch and Italian DJ Gabry Ponte at the after-show party was palpable in the cauldron.