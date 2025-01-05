Municipality broke
No more funding for clubs
Empty coffers are now also forcing the municipality of Bad St. Leonhard to take a drastic step, which primarily affects cultural and club life. However, the head of the municipality has an (emergency) plan.
Save, save, save: The municipality of Bad St. Leonhard has cut 80 percent of voluntary services in this year's budget. With a budget of around 12 million euros, only just over 200,000 euros could be planned for projects.
"We are sorry, but we had to cut all voluntary services. Whether clubs, flower Olympics, Christmas parties, excursions and much more," says Mayor Dieter Dohr to the "Krone" newspaper. And that is a bitter pill to swallow for the community's clubs, which after all co-finance their work from municipal funding.
"Necessary step"
According to Dohr, however, this step was necessary, as road construction will swallow up two million euros in the coming year. "These are urgent projects that we will also need in the future." The municipality has to manage a total of 200 kilometers of road. The auditor also supported the decision at the expense of the citizens.
Dohr: "But I'm giving up all my discretionary funds for this, so we'll also have around 30,000 euros, which will remain for clubs - otherwise our cultural life will soon die out." Incidentally, every department of the municipality still has the opportunity to save further money in their departments or disposable funds until the supplementary estimate is made.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.