Two injured in collision with snow groomer

The piste accident occurred on Saturday morning in Grossarl. A Slovak (52) was riding a snowmobile with two children (10 and 11 years old) on a slope below the Alpentaverne. The man was following a snow groomer. When the Pongau driver (29) of the snow groomer reversed, the two snow groomers collided. The Slovakian and a child were injured in the accident. The alcohol tests carried out on both drivers were negative.