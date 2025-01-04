Mysterious sightings
Mysterious drones put Denmark in turmoil
Several mysterious drones have been spotted around a harbor south of Copenhagen, including by police officers. A video of the mysterious flying objects is circulating on Twitter.
Late on Friday evening, an eyewitness reported seeing up to 20 larger drones around the leisure boat harbor in the small town of Køge, according to the Danish police. A patrol then spotted four of them, the last of them on Saturday night, before they disappeared at high speed over the sea.
The police said they did not know where the drones had come from, what they had been up to in the area or who they belonged to. They are now trying to find out. The Danish secret service PET, among others, was informed of the incident.
This video shared on X is supposed to show the mysterious drones:
Increased vigilance in the Baltic region
There is currently heightened vigilance and alert in the Nordic and Baltic states bordering the Baltic Sea due to possible Russian acts of sabotage. NATO also recently announced that it would increase its military presence in the Baltic Sea as a deterrent.
In Scandinavia, drones have repeatedly been spotted over power plants or airports in recent years, for example, without the background to the meaning and purpose of the incidents subsequently becoming known - or whether state actors or private drone owners were behind them. In September, several such unmanned aerial vehicles briefly paralyzed night-time air traffic at Stockholm-Arlanda Airport in Sweden - one of Scandinavia's most important airports.
The port city of Køge is located on the east coast of the Danish island of Zealand, on Køge Bay, which leads out to the Baltic Sea. There have recently been several suspicious cable breaks in the Baltic Sea, which are currently being investigated for possible sabotage. An oil tanker is suspected, which the EU believes is part of the Russian shadow fleet, which Russia is using to circumvent sanctions on oil transportation, among other things.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.