18-year-old female driver narrowly escaped death by fire

Bad memories

"It's always like that for us. Nothing happens for a long time and then there are always two call-outs in a row," says Commander Mager. For him, the accident with the burning Audi brought back bad memories of a very similar, but far more tragic accident on 15 January 2017 in Aigen im Mühlkreis: back then, Nadine E., also only 18 years old, crashed her car into the crash barrier in a right-hand bend on snow and then into the car of a 49-year-old woman from Klaffer. The car of the 18-year-old, who was unable to free herself, immediately caught fire, which spread to the car of the other driver. She was able to flee. Nadine, who was a cashier at the Hochficht ski lifts, burned helplessly.