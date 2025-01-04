Vorteilswelt
Accusation of abuse of authority

Pictures of raid shown: police officer charged

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 08:00

A police officer is alleged to have faked an accident report at the request of a co-defendant, leaked information about search measures and shown pictures of a raid to his girlfriend: Abuse of authority and violation of official secrecy are the accusations.

0 Kommentare

A police officer working in Salzburg is alleged to have disregarded the strict rules of office on several occasions: The public prosecutor's office accuses him of abuse of office and violation of official secrecy. He will share the defendant's bench with a Bosnian at the trial next Thursday in the regional court: The man is - in addition to the charge of fraud - also charged with determination to abuse public office.

Deceived insurance company after accident
According to the indictment, the Bosnian, who lives in this country, allegedly caused a traffic accident with property damage in Obertrum in April 2024. He promptly asked the police officer he knew to make adjustments to the accident report. According to the indictment, this manipulation enabled the Bosnian to deceive his car insurance company - the damage amounted to around 1800 euros.

The police officer is also alleged to have leaked information about search measures and shown his girlfriend pictures of a drug raid - in both cases he is said to have violated official secrecy in this way. And last but not least, the police officer is also alleged to have possessed small quantities of illegal drugs - cocaine and amphetamines. A. Lovric

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
