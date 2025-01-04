Victims traumatized
Stalked and raped! Senior citizen in mortal fear
A pensioner was dragged into a car and abused in Möllersdorf in the district of Baden (Lower Austria). Victim advocate Raimund Schüller describes her ordeal to the "Krone" newspaper. The perpetrators are in custody in Wiener Neustadt prison.
"If you say anything, I'll find you!", she still hears the words of her tormentor today. The ordeal that a pensioner had to endure still haunts her to this day. It was the first weekend of Advent when - as reported - two men in a car ambushed the 76-year-old on a country lane in Möllersdorf in the district of Baden, chased her and then dragged her into the car.
"She initially walked past the car. As vehicles belonging to nearby farmers are often parked there, she didn't think anything of it. Then she realized that someone was walking behind her," says lawyer Raimund Schüller, describing the first few minutes of the attack. He represents the victim from the district of Baden.
The woman was pushed into the vehicle and forced into oral sex by one of the two attackers, while the other held her down. One of the perpetrators then stripped naked and lay on top of her. The pensioner called loudly for help. Passers-by heard her desperate screams. One perpetrator initially covered her mouth, but then let go of her. When he noticed the blue light, he got dressed in a flash and fled from the police patrol. "That was lucky for her, as it prevented anything worse from happening," says Schüller in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Perpetrator raced towards the victim in a car
The victim herself then fled from the car in panic and ran away. The other perpetrator then sped straight towards her in the car. "If she hadn't jumped away, he would have caught her," the lawyer from Vienna is certain. In mortal fear, the pensioner hid in the bed of a stream. "She was trembling for her life," says Schüller.
Men in custody in Wiener Neustadt
The perpetrators were caught as part of a manhunt and are now in custody in Wiener Neustadt prison. The Bosnian and his accomplice from Croatia (21 and 29 years old) are said to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
However, the victim's emotional wounds are far from healed. The woman has been suffering from massive trauma since the rape. As soon as she walks on the street, she feels persecuted. "We hope for a conviction with an unconditional sentence - also as a deterrent," says Schüller. A charge of rape, assault and coercion is pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.