"Krone" commentary
Poland up, Hungary down
Poland took over the six-month presidency of the EU Council from Hungary at the turn of the year. Ambitious Poland is the secret star in the East. Its economic growth rates are impressive.
Orbán's Hungary is also ambitious, but only in its opposition to the EU, of which it is still a member. The economy, on the other hand, is not looking good. Hungary is falling behind in the race to catch up with Eastern Europe and now Poland has also overtaken Hungary in per capita income - from a low level - according to the renowned "Economist" index at the turn of the year.
Hungary also lost 1 billion in EU funding at the turn of the year - due to the bending of the law and corruption by the ruling elite. But Orbán is not thinking of giving in and is getting the billion from China - at what price?
What is worrying is that Orbán is becoming increasingly radicalized, according to his Friday appearances on state radio. Not a trace of giving in. On the contrary: he wants to "conquer Brussels" (if there are enough right-wing governments, which will take some time).
Orbán is mistaken if he is waiting for special treatment from Trump. Italy's Meloni is more important to him. And she is less stubborn.
Orbán's presidency was a firework display of solo efforts and vetoes. His ego trips have brought the Hungarians nothing. Unfortunately, our neighbor has remained a poor country. Only the Orbán clan has become rich.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.