Advent markets continue to operate after Advent

High season in Seefeld is just beginning

Outside the provincial capital, you can still visit the markets in Seefeld and on Lake Achensee until 6 January. The Advent market in Seefeld continues to attract large numbers of visitors even after the festive season. According to the Seefeld Tourist Board, the main season for the region doesn't even begin until after Christmas. Small celebrations such as the one on New Year's Eve are intended to provide additional incentive to visit the stalls.