Open until January 6
Advent markets continue to operate after Advent
While most have already closed, some Tyrolean Christmas markets are still open until Epiphany. Although this no longer seems relevant for many locals, there is - it seems - a good reason for this.
New year, new luck, old Christmas market. Not all markets in Tyrol close on Christmas Eve; some are still open until January 6. In Innsbruck there are two markets, in Maria-Theresien-Straße and on the Hungerburg. The aim is to appeal to tourists in particular. "The city is very well booked," says Robert Neuner from the Innsbruck Christmas markets. Winter markets are an efficient tool because you can simply extend the offer.
Many tourists, still just under half locals
Stall operators in Maria-Theresien-Straße also confirmed to us during a local inspection that the business is also profitable after Christmas. Although it is less busy and quieter than before the festivities, business is still going well, according to the tenor. "There are lots of Italians in particular," we hear at several stalls.
Neuner confirms that many visitors are tourists: "Before Christmas it was around 60 percent locals, now the proportion of guests is a bit higher." Many of these are also German-speaking visitors, "especially because of the Bergisel ski jump".
The market in Maria-Theresien-Straße is also specially designed for international visitors and for the post-Christmas period: "We have a very broad market offering, it's all about winter, decorations and culinary delights," explains Neuner.
Strong guest numbers motivate to stay open
The Hungerburg is also targeting international visitors in the days leading up to Epiphany. "The cable car has particularly high visitor numbers between Christmas and 6 January, and the Christmas market is a good treat for guests," explains Julia Richter from Nordkettenbahnen. "It's particularly popular with tourists, but locals are of course also welcome."
High season in Seefeld is just beginning
Outside the provincial capital, you can still visit the markets in Seefeld and on Lake Achensee until 6 January. The Advent market in Seefeld continues to attract large numbers of visitors even after the festive season. According to the Seefeld Tourist Board, the main season for the region doesn't even begin until after Christmas. Small celebrations such as the one on New Year's Eve are intended to provide additional incentive to visit the stalls.
But the Tyroleans would also still like to pay a visit to the Advent magic. "The locals associate the market with the end of a day of skiing or a day on the cross-country ski trail, for example," says the TVB. According to estimates, the ratio between local visitors and tourists is around 50:50.
Nicole Greiderer, Lorenz Kanzian, "Tiroler Krone"
