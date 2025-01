Neustift im Walde, Grinzing and Kahlenbergdorf are popular wine tavern areas. Leaving the car behind for a visit to a wine tavern with a glass or two is a must. But anyone who has ever traveled to and from a wine tavern by public transport knows how tedious it is. In order to make travel times by public transport as similar as possible to those by car, the FPÖ Döbling has been calling for years for a cross-bus connection from Neustift via Sieviering and Daringergasse to Grinzing, continuing via Q19 to Nussdorfer Platzl and finally to Kuchelauer Hafen. However, public transport councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) has now once again put paid to this plan.