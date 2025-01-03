Vorteilswelt
Goal: stay in the league!

Additions and departures: How the GAK starts the spring

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 13:17

Back to work! At yesterday's training kick-off, the footballers of Bundesliga club GAK were already sweating for the spring. The "Krone" played "fly on the wall" in Weinzödl. The big questions: Who was there at the start, who was missing, who could possibly still join - and what will happen to Andi Ulmer?

Freezing temperatures, the vacation in the rear-view mirror: this is how GAK started their spring mission to stay in the league yesterday. "I was really looking forward to this kick-off," said coach Rene Poms with a big grin on his face. "So many days without soccer is nothing for me. I need my rhythm."

Before training, the head coach prepared his men (Kreuzriegler was absent due to illness) for a hot spring. "Four intensive weeks of training with two training camps await us." First, the "Reds" will head to Loipersdorf (from January 13 to 17), followed by Umag in Croatia (January 27 to 31). But which team will GAK start the spring with?

GAK coach Rene Poms (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
GAK coach Rene Poms
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

As is well known, Michael Cheukoua is gone after his contract was terminated. Japanese attacker Atsushi Zaizen, who was absent from training yesterday, also looks set to leave. Substitute goalkeeper Juri Kirchmayr is set to go on loan to the 2nd division (presumably Voitsberg), while Moritz Eder will move to Austria Salzburg on loan. A solution or other options are being sought for Thomas Schiestl, Felix Holzhacker and Gabriel Zirngast. 

Michael Lang has no sporting future in Graz. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Michael Lang has no sporting future in Graz.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The club has also confirmed that there are no plans for Michael Lang in the future. "He knows that we no longer have any sporting plans for him," says sporting director Didi Elsneg. 

Not present at yesterday's training kick-off was league veteran Andreas Ulmer. The Salzburg native, who was a training guest at GAK in the fall, has not signed a contract. "We are in contact. But it remains to be seen whether a transfer will actually materialize," says Didi Elsneg. The tendency at the moment seems to be more in the direction of "no transfer"...

A transfer of the warhorse Andreas Ulmer is not yet completely off the table, but does not appear to be feasible. (Bild: GEPA)
A transfer of the warhorse Andreas Ulmer is not yet completely off the table, but does not appear to be feasible.
(Bild: GEPA)

Speaking of transfers: The rumored names such as Matteo Meisl (Austria) and Ivan Ljubic (LASK) are currently not an issue at GAK. The signing of former test player Lion Schuster (Sandhausen) is also not expected at present.

Established players should help
Sports director Elsneg, coach Poms & Co. want to strengthen the squad with established players. Two to three transfers are being considered. "We are currently in promising talks," says Poms. "Experience will be a key factor in the new additions," says the head coach. Following the departure of Cheukoua and the probable transfer of Zaizen, it is more likely that new players will be sought abroad. The first announcements are planned for next week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kothgasser
