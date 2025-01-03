Additions and departures: How the GAK starts the spring

Established players should help

Sports director Elsneg, coach Poms & Co. want to strengthen the squad with established players. Two to three transfers are being considered. "We are currently in promising talks," says Poms. "Experience will be a key factor in the new additions," says the head coach. Following the departure of Cheukoua and the probable transfer of Zaizen, it is more likely that new players will be sought abroad. The first announcements are planned for next week.