Goal: stay in the league!
Additions and departures: How the GAK starts the spring
Back to work! At yesterday's training kick-off, the footballers of Bundesliga club GAK were already sweating for the spring. The "Krone" played "fly on the wall" in Weinzödl. The big questions: Who was there at the start, who was missing, who could possibly still join - and what will happen to Andi Ulmer?
Freezing temperatures, the vacation in the rear-view mirror: this is how GAK started their spring mission to stay in the league yesterday. "I was really looking forward to this kick-off," said coach Rene Poms with a big grin on his face. "So many days without soccer is nothing for me. I need my rhythm."
Before training, the head coach prepared his men (Kreuzriegler was absent due to illness) for a hot spring. "Four intensive weeks of training with two training camps await us." First, the "Reds" will head to Loipersdorf (from January 13 to 17), followed by Umag in Croatia (January 27 to 31). But which team will GAK start the spring with?
As is well known, Michael Cheukoua is gone after his contract was terminated. Japanese attacker Atsushi Zaizen, who was absent from training yesterday, also looks set to leave. Substitute goalkeeper Juri Kirchmayr is set to go on loan to the 2nd division (presumably Voitsberg), while Moritz Eder will move to Austria Salzburg on loan. A solution or other options are being sought for Thomas Schiestl, Felix Holzhacker and Gabriel Zirngast.
The club has also confirmed that there are no plans for Michael Lang in the future. "He knows that we no longer have any sporting plans for him," says sporting director Didi Elsneg.
Not present at yesterday's training kick-off was league veteran Andreas Ulmer. The Salzburg native, who was a training guest at GAK in the fall, has not signed a contract. "We are in contact. But it remains to be seen whether a transfer will actually materialize," says Didi Elsneg. The tendency at the moment seems to be more in the direction of "no transfer"...
Speaking of transfers: The rumored names such as Matteo Meisl (Austria) and Ivan Ljubic (LASK) are currently not an issue at GAK. The signing of former test player Lion Schuster (Sandhausen) is also not expected at present.
Established players should help
Sports director Elsneg, coach Poms & Co. want to strengthen the squad with established players. Two to three transfers are being considered. "We are currently in promising talks," says Poms. "Experience will be a key factor in the new additions," says the head coach. Following the departure of Cheukoua and the probable transfer of Zaizen, it is more likely that new players will be sought abroad. The first announcements are planned for next week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.