FPÖ at record high in polls, ÖVP in decline

Things have been going downhill for the ÖVP since the election

In the National Council elections, the Freedom Party was still comparatively close ahead of the ÖVP with 28.8% and 26.3%. Since then, the gap between blue and turquoise has widened. At the end of October, the FPÖ was at 32%, at the end of November at 33% and in December at almost 36%. For the ÖVP, on the other hand, things have been going downhill since the election: from 24% at the end of October to 23% in November to just 21% in December.