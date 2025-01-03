Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Upper Austrian asylum counselor

ÖVP negotiator: “I was skeptical from the start”

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 11:36

Upper Austria's State Councillor for Integration Dr. Christian Dörfel (ÖVP) was in Vienna twice as a negotiator for the Zuckerl coalition; the third meeting before Christmas did not take place at all: The constitutional lawyer was in the Justice, Constitution and Rule of Law subgroup. Although he "didn't have a good feeling from the start", he was surprised by the withdrawal of the Neos. 

0 Kommentare

"Yes, it was very difficult right from the start," admits ÖVP politician Christian Dörfel, who succeeded ÖVP ascendant Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer in the Linz Landhaus, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper on Friday morning: "But I didn't expect it to be over now." However, Dörfel also said: "The positions of the individual parties were sometimes so far apart that everyone would have had to jump over their shadows."

"Headlines alone are not enough"
Dörfel negotiated in the rule of law group with colleagues from the SPÖ and Neos. Sitting opposite him were the pink Nikolaus Scherak and SPÖ ex-minister Jörg Leichtfried. And even in this group, which did not deal with the all-important issues of the budget or finances, it was difficult: "The more you went into detail, the more difficult it became. But headlines alone are not enough. It all needs to be properly worked out."

"New elections are the worst solution"
It is still unclear what will happen next. "There were no signs that this final step would be taken." For the mayor of the municipality of Steinbach an der Steyr and experienced police professional, only one thing is certain: "New elections are definitely the worst solution."

Former provincial governor Josef Pühringer says: "The ÖVP and SPÖ still have a majority together." (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Former provincial governor Josef Pühringer says: "The ÖVP and SPÖ still have a majority together."
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Upper Austria's former governor Josef Pühringer, previously often one of the architects of a black-red or red-black coalition, advises his party colleagues in Vienna to remain calm. "Even if the Neos drop out now: The ÖVP and the SPÖ still have a majority in parliament with each other. I assume that both parties will continue to negotiate anyway."

Could Nehammer and Babler now get the Greens on board for a "three-way deal" instead of the Neos? "That is still an alternative," says the ÖVP politician, not ruling out the possibility of involving the Green Party: "Nehammer and Babler should now come to a consensus. I also assume that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will give the order to continue negotiations," says Pühringer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
ÖVP
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf