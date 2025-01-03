ÖVP negotiator: “I was skeptical from the start”

"Headlines alone are not enough"

Dörfel negotiated in the rule of law group with colleagues from the SPÖ and Neos. Sitting opposite him were the pink Nikolaus Scherak and SPÖ ex-minister Jörg Leichtfried. And even in this group, which did not deal with the all-important issues of the budget or finances, it was difficult: "The more you went into detail, the more difficult it became. But headlines alone are not enough. It all needs to be properly worked out."