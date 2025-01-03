Is his club playing along?
Alaba rival! Real probably planning record transfer
Real Madrid have probably started talks about signing Arsenal central defender William Saliba. According to reports, the Whites are prepared to put more than 100 million euros on the table for the Frenchman. This would make the 23-year-old the most expensive defender in the world - and a competitor for Austrian international David Alaba ...
Saliba is an undisputed regular at Arsenal. The young Frenchman's consistent style gives the Premier League runners-up's defense stability. That is why the Londoners reportedly rejected an offer of 95 million euros from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.
However, according to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Real are prepared to make an offer of 100 million euros for the Frenchman, making him the most expensive defender in the world. Josko Gvardiol, who joined Manchester City from Leipzig for €90 million in 2023, currently holds this title.
Mbappe as a wild card?
Will Arsenal be tempted by this offer after all? Initial talks are said to have already taken place. Real can also play a trump card to make a move for Saliba attractive: his compatriot Kylian Mbappe. His father was one of the Arsenal defender's youth coaches. Saliba told Le Populaire about the Real star: "I often went to his house because his father was my coach. It was already clear back then that he was better than everyone else."
With Saliba, Real want more consistency in the center-back position. This position has been plagued by numerous injuries recently. One player who is likely to make his comeback soon after a long injury break is Austrian international Alaba. Saliba would be serious competition for him, especially as rumors are already circulating in Spain that they want to part with the Austrian in the summer ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
