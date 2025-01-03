Arrest warrant issued
South Korea: Arrest of President Yoon failed
The arrest of suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has failed: Initially, a military unit prevented the investigators from entering the grounds of the presidential office, but later the presidential security service did not allow the officers to proceed.
South Korea's law enforcement regrets Yoon's behavior and now wants to examine further steps, reported the Yonhap news agency. The arrest order, which was approved by a court, is valid until Monday. The arrest order was issued because Yoon had refused to be questioned three times about his brief declaration of martial law. Yoon is being investigated by the public prosecutor's office and a joint team from the police, defense ministry and anti-corruption agency.
Yoon's supporters protest against arrest warrant
Yoon's defense lawyers called the arrest warrant "illegal", according to Yonhap. Since New Year's Day, numerous supporters of Yoon have protested against his arrest and blocked access to the president's official residence. Yoon's supporters also gathered on Thursday to confront the representatives of the judiciary. The security service had recently already denied the investigators access to the presidential palace.
The background to the arrest order is an investigation into Yoon after he briefly declared martial law almost a month ago in a budget dispute with the opposition. Parliament later voted to impeach him. The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing this decision.
South Korea slides into serious state crisis
Yoon is the first South Korean president to be threatened with arrest during his term of office. Following an arrest, investigators would have 48 hours to question Yoon and decide whether to apply for an arrest warrant or release the 64-year-old.
South Korea is in the midst of a serious national crisis. For the time being, the former Finance Minister and Vice Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is in charge of state affairs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.