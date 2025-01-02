Fatal forestry accident
East Styrian (58) killed by tree trunk
While clearing storm damage in a forest in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district, a 58-year-old man died on Thursday after being struck by a massive tree trunk. Colleagues fought in vain for his life after the accident.
On Thursday morning, a group of locals were clearing up storm damage in a forest in the eastern Styrian municipality of Hartberg-Umgebung. Suddenly, screams echoed through the forest from a 58-year-old man who had been helping a friend with the forestry work.
When his colleagues rushed to him, they could only see the unconscious man's legs sticking out from under a massive tree trunk, according to the police. The 58-year-old was probably crushed to death.
Difficult rescue in steep terrain
While the emergency services were on their way, the helpers tried to lift the tree trunk using tractors and winches, which proved to be very difficult in the steep terrain. When the 58-year-old could be freed, his colleagues immediately began first aid measures. Unfortunately, the emergency doctor was also unable to help the man and was only able to determine his death. According to the police, initial investigations were unable to determine that the accident was caused by a third party.
Forest accident also in the district of Weiz
A few hours later, there was also a forestry accident in Puch near Weiz in which a 59-year-old man from eastern Styria was injured. The man was in the forest with his brother-in-law (58). As he was felling a beech tree, it fell towards the 59-year-old, who was sitting on the tractor and trying to secure the tree with a cable winch.
As he fled from the falling tree, the beech got caught on a pine tree standing next to it. The 59-year-old was hit in the shoulder area by a falling branch and suffered undetermined injuries. According to initial findings by the emergency doctor, the man is likely to have suffered a vertebral injury. The 59-year-old was flown to Graz Regional Hospital by rescue helicopter. The police are investigating suspected negligent bodily injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.