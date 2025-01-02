East Styrian (58) killed by tree trunk

Difficult rescue in steep terrain

While the emergency services were on their way, the helpers tried to lift the tree trunk using tractors and winches, which proved to be very difficult in the steep terrain. When the 58-year-old could be freed, his colleagues immediately began first aid measures. Unfortunately, the emergency doctor was also unable to help the man and was only able to determine his death. According to the police, initial investigations were unable to determine that the accident was caused by a third party.