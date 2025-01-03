When the fun on the toboggan run comes to an abrupt end

Only on New Year's Day there were several accidents in Salzburg: A 70-year-old holidaymaker from the USA fell on the six-kilometer natural toboggan run on the Biberg in Saalfelden. He was unable to brake, crashed into a lighting pole and seriously injured his pelvis. And in Lungau, the tobogganing fun came to an abrupt end for a 22-year-old vacationer. The young woman went off the track in the Preber area and crashed into a wooded area. Mountain rescuers rescued the seriously injured woman.