Underestimated dangers
When the fun on the toboggan run comes to an abrupt end
A series of accidents on sledges in Salzburg: just on New Year's Day, two holidaymakers had an accident. The dangers are often underestimated by winter sports enthusiasts.
The fun of tobogganing should actually be unbeatable: Once the ascent is done, there is usually a social get-together in the huts and then up on the toboggan.
You don't need any previous experience to whizz down to the valley on a toboggan, sledge or bobsleigh. However, there are often underestimated dangers lurking along the mostly seemingly harmless routes. Braking maneuvers can suddenly be in vain on a covered layer of ice. Risk number one: trees or poles at the edge of the track if the toboggan can no longer be steered.
Only on New Year's Day there were several accidents in Salzburg: A 70-year-old holidaymaker from the USA fell on the six-kilometer natural toboggan run on the Biberg in Saalfelden. He was unable to brake, crashed into a lighting pole and seriously injured his pelvis. And in Lungau, the tobogganing fun came to an abrupt end for a 22-year-old vacationer. The young woman went off the track in the Preber area and crashed into a wooded area. Mountain rescuers rescued the seriously injured woman.
Tips for the safest possible tobogganing
The following tips should be observed for maximum safety when tobogganing. Wearing a helmet is strongly recommended. If children are riding along, it is important to ensure the best seating position on the toboggan: They should sit at the back and the heavy person at the front.
If you want to pick up speed: If possible, don't brake with your heels in a panic, but always place the entire sole of your foot next to the runners of the toboggan. This also prevents leg injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
