Snow-covered summit dreams lie above Altaussee

The hike starts at the mountain station (1600 m) and goes up behind the building along the edge of the slope. At the first left-hand bend, we see a wind vane, which we head towards. Passing the head stations of the currently closed lifts, we reach the Bräuningalm (1609 m) with its many huts. We keep to the left of the large areas of mountain pines and choose the best track to the Schwarzmoossattel, our destination (1684 m).