A New Year’s concert in miniature format

Virtuoso New Year's program

Accordionist Silvester (!) Janiba, violinist Julia Kainz and Judith Waldschütz on double bass can be seen and heard tomorrow, Saturday, at the Bettfedernfabrik in Oberwaltersdorf (8pm), on Sunday in the concert hall of the Erlöserkirche in Wiener Neustadt (from 11am) and at Jedenspeigen Castle on 12 January, also at the 11am matinee.

All dates in Vienna and Lower Austria at www.wienerkabinettorchester.at