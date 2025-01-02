Fashion designer Rosita Missoni has died

The company's success story began in 1921 with the birth of Ottavio Missoni. A passionate sportsman, he was one of the world's most outstanding talents, particularly in the 400-meter dash. After the Second World War, Ottavio met and fell in love with the 16-year-old student Rosita Jelmini, daughter of a textile industrialist, at the 1948 Olympic Games in London. The couple married in 1953 and moved to Gallarate, north of Milan.