Was 93 years old
Fashion designer Rosita Missoni has died
The Italian fashion designer Rosita Missoni died on Thursday at the age of 93. The designer, known for her knitwear company, turned colorful zigzag patterns made of wool into fashion.
Rosita Missoni was born in Golasecca in Lombardy into a family of textile artisans and always remained connected to the area. Together with her husband Ottavio, whom she married in 1953 and who died in 2013, she founded the famous Missoni brand and led it to international success.
Bright colors have always been the trademark of the house. They made the Missoni brand's clothing and accessories immediately recognizable in the shop windows of the ateliers in Milan, Paris, London and New York.
Son lost in a plane crash in 2013
The Missonis lost their son Vittorio, then CEO of the fashion house, in a plane crash in 2013, a few weeks before Croatian-born Ottavio Missoni died on May 8, 2013 at the age of 92. Since then, the company has been run by Missoni's daughter Angela.
The company's success story began in 1921 with the birth of Ottavio Missoni. A passionate sportsman, he was one of the world's most outstanding talents, particularly in the 400-meter dash. After the Second World War, Ottavio met and fell in love with the 16-year-old student Rosita Jelmini, daughter of a textile industrialist, at the 1948 Olympic Games in London. The couple married in 1953 and moved to Gallarate, north of Milan.
Interested in fashion since early childhood
Rosita, who had been interested in fashion since early childhood, and her husband set up their first small workshop there. They experimented mainly with wool and soon created the Missoni looks that would later become characteristic: colorful fabrics with unusual patterns such as the famous zigzag stripes.
Success was not long in coming: the dazzling couple's creations first appeared in Italian fashion magazines in 1960, and in 1965 the legendary fashion doyenne Anna Piaggi discovered Missoni and from then on accompanied the up-and-coming house as a journalist.
In 1996, the children of Rosita and Ottavio Missoni took over the company and began an exemplary rejuvenation of the traditional brand. In 2003, Missoni opened the Vienna Lifeball with a retrospective of its style-defining work.
