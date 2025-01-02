Elderly accident patients well cared for in Salzburg

"We are incredibly proud of the result of this audit. It shows that the path we have taken together in the care of geriatric traumatology patients is forward-looking and the only right one," emphasize Professor Thomas Freude and Professor Bernhard Iglseder. The directors of the University Clinics for Orthopaedics and Traumatology and for Geriatrics recently received the new seal of approval for certification as a geriatric trauma center (ATZ) in accordance with the criteria of the German Society for Trauma Surgery.