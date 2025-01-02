Center at the University Hospital
Elderly accident patients well cared for in Salzburg
The aim of the geriatric trauma center at Salzburg University Hospital is to help older people regain more mobility after fall injuries and to provide them with all-round care. The facility has now been recertified after three years and received top marks in the audit.
"We are incredibly proud of the result of this audit. It shows that the path we have taken together in the care of geriatric traumatology patients is forward-looking and the only right one," emphasize Professor Thomas Freude and Professor Bernhard Iglseder. The directors of the University Clinics for Orthopaedics and Traumatology and for Geriatrics recently received the new seal of approval for certification as a geriatric trauma center (ATZ) in accordance with the criteria of the German Society for Trauma Surgery.
The official audit report states: "You can feel that the concept of geriatric traumatology is practiced by the entire team and that everyone is contributing to the continuous improvement of care for this patient group."
The population is getting older and older
Almost 40 percent of acute patients at the Clinic for Orthopaedics and Traumatology are older than 75. In addition to accident treatment, the treatment of concomitant illnesses is also important for older patients.
