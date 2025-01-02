Hoped for release
Israeli hostage rescued after suicide attempt
According to the militant extremist organization Islamic Jihad, an Israeli hostage attempted suicide. However, the hostage's life was saved, a spokesperson for the organization explained in a video published on Telegram.
The attempt had taken place three days ago and was due to the hostage's psychological situation. He did not give any further details.
The extremist group's message is reported here:
Hostage had hope for release
In the statement, the terrorist organization's spokesman, Abu Hamza, blamed the Israeli government for the incident. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "imposed new conditions that led to the failure and delay of negotiations for his (the hostage's) release".
The victim was among the group of hostages who "met the conditions and standards of the first stage of the exchange agreement with the enemy", Hamza said. One of the group's medical teams intervened and prevented the hostage's death, the spokesman added.
A survivor of the major Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 had taken her own life just a few weeks ago, causing great consternation. The Israeli government was also sharply criticized at the time - it had "received no help from the state", as her brother explained.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
